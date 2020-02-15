Cybersecurity contest begins

LARAMIE — In its third year, the Wyoming Cybersecurity Competition for Small Businesses began Monday and encourages a human-centric approach to cyber leadership in small businesses that don’t have full-time technology help.

Any small Wyoming business can enter the competition and receive free basic cybersecurity business counseling services. Cybersecurity business counseling services help establish a cyber leader in the office who may not be technically inclined, but is provided the tools and support to be successful in protecting the company.

The competition winners speak at Cyber Leader Awards Banquet on Oct. 6 in Casper and at the Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference on Oct. 7 at Casper College.

In addition, winners and participants will be featured in statewide press releases and on CyberWyoming’s website.

To enter the competition, email info@cyberwyoming.org or download the application on www.cyberwyoming.org’s website. Final entries are due to the judges Aug. 31 and CyberWyoming helps participants write up the reports. The judges are recruited via economic development agencies throughout the state and are unknown to CyberWyoming’s staff that helps businesses reach their goals.

Antique Roadshow makes stop at The Hub

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will present an antique roadshow Tuesday at 1 p.m.

There is no charge to participate, but organizers ask that those seeking help bring just one item.

Local collectors will combine their knowledge to give their best estimate as to the value of your precious items.

The event will take place in the community room at The Hub, located at 211 Smith St.

Tickets on sale for ‘Llama Llama’

SHERIDAN — “Llama Llama Live!” will make its way to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for a 6 p.m. show Tuesday.

The musical by Bay Area Children’s Theatre is inspired by the bestselling “Llama, Llama Red Pajama” series of picture books by the late Anna Dewdney.

The musical features original cast members and clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary show that expresses the imagination of childhood for both children and adults.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, $12 for seniors and military members and $9 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

CiViC Leadership applications due

SHERIDAN — Applications for the Center for a Vital Community’s CiViC leadership project are due Monday.

The Sheridan CiViC Project, the CVC’s flagship program, graduates emerging and existing leaders in Sheridan County equipped to identify and mobilize community issues and create real, specific changes.

The program is designed for people from diverse sectors of the community including education, nonprofit, health care, clergy, retirees, business, elected officials and more.

A commitment to the CiViC Project involves a five-day residential retreat and two full-day workshops, which will be held during the week a few months later.

There is no cost to attend although contributions are always appreciated.

For additional information on the program or to apply, see sheridancvc.org.