By Kelli Johnson

Love it or loathe it, Valentine’s Day is celebrated throughout the month. As a former loather of the Hallmark holiday, I will share my story of how I have learned to embrace and celebrate Feb. 14.

Last Valentine’s Eve, as my daughter and I were crafting Valentine’s for her classmates, my sweetheart looked at me with beguiling concern and asked, “Mom, who’s gonna buy your chocolates?” Being divorced and single, my Valentine’s Day was not likely to fulfill commercially hyped expectations for romance. I smiled at my beautiful child and assured her, “Honey, I’ll buy my own chocolate, and I’ll buy yours too.”

Like many holidays, Valentine’s Day can highlight loneliness, estrangement, alienation and disconnection. While solitude can soothe our souls and quiet our minds, isolation can be both a cause and consequence of sadness, depression and discontent. Humans are wired for connection. In the absence of healthy relationships our physical and emotional well-being suffers. We need each other. The human brain is wired to function in the context of relationships with others. So, why is it so difficult, at times, to connect and communicate, to love and be loved?

Poet/philosopher Rumi advises, “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” Therapy can help us recognize and overcome these obstacles within ourselves. Attachment theory can help us understand how the templates of early relationships in our lives continue to impact our current ways of being with people in our world presently. Therapy can help us develop and nurture our innate capacities for connection.

What is it that is getting in your way of connection? Is it fear of abandonment? Or of closeness? A broken heart? Feelings of inadequacy? History of abuse? Trauma? Hurt? A fierce and stubborn sense of independence? Aversion to vulnerability? Body odor?

Whatever the particular obstacle to cultivating community, connection and belonging may be; developing a working relationship with a mental health professional can help address it. Therapy and the therapeutic relationship can support cultivation of healthy and meaningful relationships outside of therapy, which supports our overall well-being. Engagement in therapy can help enhance self-awareness. Awareness of ourselves and our feelings can help us identify, communicate and meet our needs in the context of mutually fulfilling relationships.

My sweet girl’s inquiry last year prompted me to take an inventory of my own circumstances. With gratitude and chocolate, I celebrated all the love in my life. There were no diamonds, no flowers, no candlelight; the there was love, and of course, chocolate. I released my expectations and was thereby released from longing, loneliness and discontent. I was filled with a sense of deep gratitude, contentment, and new openness to love. As Valentine’s Day comes and goes once again, I return to that place of gratitude.

Embrace and create love in your life today and every day. Love yourself. Learn how. Heed the wisdom of the Buddha; “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.”

Kelli Johnson is a certified counselor at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center.