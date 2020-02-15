Michael Andersen, son of Kent and Christy Andersen, is recognized as this week’s Summit Award recipient. Not only is Andersen a hard-working, dedicated student and devoted sibling, he is also a talented, All-State musician, cross-country runner, proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and now an Eagle Scout.

Andersen has maintained a 4.0 GPA taking a diverse course load including seven AP courses, symphonic band, jazz, wind and percussion ensembles. He says one of his great motivators is being surrounded by great friends who also work hard at school and the self-imposed expectation of achieving a 4.0 GPA throughout his high school career.

Andersen is part of a family of eight. He names his parents as mentors and states the teachings of his church are motivators for him and have created in him a strong moral standard. Originally, Andersen planned to volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters this year. When his family committed to caring for three foster children, Andersen decided to focus his love and attention on these three children. He also holds his older brother, who is serving as a missionary in Brazil right now, in high regard.

Andersen is an accomplished saxophonist, pianist and percussionist. He was named lead alto sax in both regular and jazz All-State bands two years in a row. He was also named to the All Northwest Band his junior year. In addition, he is also a member of the Sheridan College Jazz Band. As a junior, he won first place in the Stars of Tomorrow competition with an original piano piece. While Andersen enjoys jazz performance, he listens to many types of music and hopes to make music part of his college career. Running cross-country since sixth grade has helped to strengthen Andersen’s work ethic.

“If I can push myself to run 5ks, practice in the rain, snow and mud, and run until I can barely breath, I can push myself to do anything,” Andersen said. “I think distance running is 80% mental toughness, just like life.”

He takes inspiration from his teammates and especially his coach, Art Baures.

“Michael is one of the most impressive student athletes with whom I have been associated at Sheridan High School,” Baures said. “He genuinely enjoys learning and growing because he values education as a lifelong process. His participation in diverse educational opportunities will benefit and enhance his knowledge and experience. Music, cross-country, track and field, and religious activities along with his impressive academic resume offer proof of a sheer enjoyment to learn.”

In December, Andersen completed his Eagle Scout project. The project took place on the campus of Sheridan College. With the help of about 10 others, Andersen replaced 20 posts and handicapped signs to help bring the campus up to date per American with Disabilities Act regulations.

“It was a fun time to work with friends and other people my age to get the job done and to lead the group,” Andersen said.

After completing a two-year mission, Andersen plans to attend college. Building off his success in math and science, he is considering an engineering degree. He plans, also, to keep music as a focus in his future.

Andersen names kindness as one of his strengths.

“Most significantly, Michael is inclusive of everyone from all backgrounds in his quest for learning,” Baures said. “He values everyone in his community and his endeavors enhance the people around him.”

Along with his faith, natural talents and hard work, that kindness and inclusion will certainly help him reach his goals.