SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s boys basketball team defeated Cheyenne South High School 74-42 at home Friday night.

Sheridan trailed 8-6 after the first few minutes of the game before going on an 11-0 run to take control and never look back. Sheridan led 22-11 after the first quarter and led 32-22 at halftime.

Junior Zach Koltiska said the Broncs had some nerves to start the game, and once they had some fastbreak scores they settled down.

South was a shorter team but athletic, and did a good job of forcing turnovers early. Junior Sam Lecholat said Sheridan had too many turnovers to start the game.

“Even myself, I definitely had a couple of turnovers that I should not have had,” Lecholat said.

The Bison hustled hard the entire game and were a scrappy team. Sheridan had 11 turnovers in the first half.

The mistakes will help the young players learn and improve moving forward, Lecholat said.

Sheridan extended its lead to 55-32 by the end of the third quarter and had a 72-41 lead with 2:50 minutes left in the game. Head coach Jeff Martini cleared the bench and gave younger players some playing time to gain experience.

Lecholat said it was overall good team basketball that helped the Broncs in the second half.

Sheridan was without senior guard Ethan Rickett and younger guards had to fill his minutes.

Martini said junior Carter Dubberley did a good job of filling Rickett’s spot in the starting lineup, racking up eight points, and Koltiska had a big night with 14 points.

Most of Sheridan’s points came in close to the basket. Koltiska said it was a team goal to drive the ball and take better shots after attempting too many 3-pointers last week on the road against top-ranked Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central high schools. The Broncs lost both games.

Martini said driving to the hoop was a point of emphasis in practice. Lecholat is no slouch around the hoop either, scoring 24 points in the victory.

After the slow start, Sheridan’s height advantage showed. Senior Gus Wright had nine points in the game but his presence along with Lecholat’s was felt on both ends of the court.

Wright and Lecholat rebounded the ball well, limiting South’s opportunities. Both players blocked shots or made it hard to score in the paint.

The Broncs were on a two-game losing skid with both games registering as double-digit losses.

Martini said it was a long week because the team members kept thinking about what they could have done better. The game against South allowed the team to rebuild its confidence.

The Broncs host Laramie High School Saturday at 2 p.m.