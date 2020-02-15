SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will offer a lecture on “The Craft of Creativity” Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Eric Richards’ external activities as a professional composer-arranger inform and energize his work as a teacher, mentor and ensemble conductor. His presentation of audio and video examples are structured around an array of professional composition and arranging projects for various media in multiple styles.

Richards will discuss the realities and demands of the creative professional workplace and how these parameters can both align and differ with the typical training received by music students and young professionals. This presentation includes musical selections to enhance the understanding of classical composition, transcription and arranging; jazz composition and arranging of vernacular (popular) music.

Refreshments will follow the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700.

The lecture will take place at Sheridan College at 1 Whitney Way.