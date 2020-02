SHERIDAN — A modeling and appearance clinic for girls age 10-23 will take place Feb. 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. Clinicians will include former Miss Wyoming Beckie Bridger and former Miss Rodeo Wyoming Hannah Ostheimer.

To register for the clinic, call Lisa Konetzki at 307-751-0184.

The fee for the clinic is $5 per person. It will take place at Highland Park Elementary School, located at 2 Mydland Road.