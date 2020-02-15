SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s girls basketball team lost to Cheyenne South High School 51-41 at home Friday night.

The Lady Broncs trailed 39-30 entering the fourth quarter and a basket by Annie Mitzel cut the deficit to seven points.

Sheridan was in position to set up a comeback but two free throws by South’s Calysta Martinez and two fastbreak scores by Andraya Dimas extended the Lady Bison’s lead to double digits and the Lady Broncs were not able to overcome the 13-point hump.

Head coach Larry Ligocki said there is always some good and some bad in every game. The stat that hurt the Lady Broncs the most was the number of turnovers — 29.

Those turnovers led to easy points for South and kept the Lady Broncs from getting back into the game.

South used the turnovers to gain a 51-31 advantage late in the game. The Cheyenne team operated in a 3-2 zone for a large portion of the second half and was able to pick the ball off on the perimeter.

Senior Katie Ligocki said the team needs to shorten up its passes. A pass might look good in the zone, but there is always someone looking to intercept a pass. The Lady Broncs need to take an extra dribble to shorten the distance or reverse the ball quicker.

Areas the Lady Broncs executed well were rebounding and free throws.

The Lady Broncs trailed 17-14 after the first quarter. Sheridan was sent to the free-throw line 12 times and capitalized on on eight of the opportunities.

Sheridan trailed 29-20 at halftime.

Free-throw helped the Lady Broncs stay within striking distance in the game.

Ligocki said the points add up and many games come down to free throws.

Larry Ligocki said it is always a positive when Sheridan shoots well from the free-throw line.

The Lady Broncs were 19-27 from the line in the game.

Ligocki said he felt like the team did a good job rebounding against South. This limited their offensive opportunities and gave Sheridan extra chances.

The Lady Broncs have done well rebounding all season and are fourth in 4A on that stat line. Ligocki said the post players do a good job of fighting and hustling for rebounds.

The solid night at the free-throw line and rebounding were not enough to overcome turnovers and a cold shooting night, though. Sheridan had one 3-pointer in the game.

Katie Ligocki said her teammates hustled the entire game and she believes her team should have won the game but will need to reflect and learn from the loss.

Sheridan hosts Laramie High School Saturday, a team they have beaten once this year. Ligocki said the team must maintain confidence and play hard the entire game to earn the win.

The varsity game starts at 12:30 p.m.