By Darci Petersen

darci.petersen@thesheridanpress.com

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School basketball teams both narrowly lost to Greybull Friday night.

The Lady Eagles kicked off the night with two quick buckets, but Greybull took the lead shortly after and controlled the scoreboard for the first two quarters.

Greybull’s ball handling outperformed that of the Lady Eagles. When Tongue River gained control of the ball, Greybull’s tight pressure often resulted in a turnover. At halftime, the scoreboard read 22-13 in Greybull’s favor.

However, the Lady Eagles returned from the locker room refreshed, limiting Greybull to only three points in the third quarter. While they managed to put 10 points on the board, the Lady Eagles couldn’t finish a number of their baskets, even when they secured the second-chance rebound.

After a strong third quarter, Tongue River pulled within one point with two minutes left in the game. Greybull hit a shot, but Tongue River’s Sydnee Pitman landed a layup to make the score 30-29 with 56 seconds left on the clock. During a drawn-out final minute, Tongue River fouls allowed Greybull to gain some security points. Ultimately, the Lady Eagles dropped the game 34-29.

Carleigh Reish was a top scorer with eight points, six of which came from the charity stripe. Pitman matched her with eight points of her own.

Despite the loss, Lady Eagle coach Ryan Alley said he was really proud of the team and happy with the way they were able to battle back.

“That gave us a chance at the end, and that’s what we need,” Alley said.

Alley acknowledged that turnovers hurt the team.

“Ball control has been a focus all year, but I’m pleased with the progress,” Alley said.

On the boys side, the Eagles had a slow offensive start. At the half, they trailed Greybull 19-12. However, their offense picked up in the second half. Near the end of the third quarter, Tongue River snuck ahead to make the score 25-24.

For the entire fourth quarter, the teams exchanged the lead multiple times and kept the score within two. Greybull hit a 3-pointer, which Tongue River instantly answered with a 3-pointer of its own. With one minute remaining, the Eagles were up 42-41. After a Greybull timeout, the Buffs put a shot up successfully, ultimately capping the score at 43-42.

Nick Summers led the Eagles in points with 12. Cade Reish contributed eight.

Similar to Alley, Eagles coach Tyler Hanson also cited too many turnovers as a factor for the loss. Although the last quarter had Eagles fans on the edge of their seats, Hanson said he sees the bigger picture.

“Everyone always looks at late game situations, but I always look at the whole game,” Hanson said. “We didn’t do enough at the beginning, to be honest.”

The coach added that part of growing as a basketball team is learning how to be mentally tougher when things don’t go their way.

Friday’s loss may prove to be a formative lesson for both teams as the Eagles and Lady Eagles hit the road Saturday to play Riverside.