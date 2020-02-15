SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts opened the fifth annual National Juried Photography Show on Thursday.

From now until March 12, gallery visitors can vote for their favorite photographs to win the People’s Choice Award. The exhibition features 34 photographs by 27 photographers from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and California.

A virtual catalogue of the show is available at www.artinsheridan.com/photo5. The juror of this show is Tim Newton, publisher of Western Art & Architecture magazine. Newton is an award-winning photographer and will be having a solo exhibition of his work at Illume Gallery in St. George, Utah, in February 2020. He recently completed his fourth term as chairman of the board and CEO of the famed Salmagundi Club in New York City.

Newton is a frequent judge of national and international shows and competitions. He has judged, among others, the Oil Painters of America Virtuosos (Master and Signature Members Show), the Mystic International Maritime Exhibition at Mystic Seaport as well as Plein Air Easton (Easton, Maryland) in 2012 and again in 2016. In 2018, he was a jurist for the prestigious Art Renewal Center Competition. In 2019, he juried En Plein Air Texas and judged Laguna Plein Air Painters.

An artist reception and award ceremony for the show will take place March 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the gallery, located at 21 W. Brundage St.

For additional information on the fifth annual National Juried Photography exhibition, contact Kendra Heimbuck, SAGE executive director, at director@sageart.org or at 307-674-1970.