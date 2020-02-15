UCROSS — Ucross recently announced the opening of a new exhibition in the Ucross Art Gallery with work by Ucross Fellows Jennifer Reifsneider and Martha Tuttle.

“Entwined” showcases 24 contemporary multidisciplinary works that incorporate various elements including fabric, sculpture, paint and fiber techniques such as weaving, spinning, crocheting and knitting. The exhibition opened Friday, and it will be on view through May 15.

A workshop and public reception are scheduled for April 19 in conjunction with the 2020 Celebrate the Arts festival in Sheridan. The artist-led fiber workshop will take place from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Raymond Plank Center in Ucross. Materials will be provided. Please RSVP for the event before April 10 by calling 307-737-2291. The opening reception with artists talks will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Ucross Art Gallery. Both the workshop and reception are free and open to the public.

“We are honored to present the work of Jennifer and Martha in our new exhibition, ‘Entwined,’” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “Their work reflects a depth of multi-faceted engagement with the world, and leads us to find fresh ways to encounter and interpret our complex lives and surroundings.”

According to Yasmeen Siddiqui — a writer, editor, teacher and Ucross alum who wrote the exhibition essay — each work “tracks a single element from a simple source to tell stories that help us notice ways a material is inextricably contingent on and bound to what we both do and do not see.”

“Reifsneider and Tuttle have made offerings: ways of seeing celestial and earthly phenomena as they permeate our consciousness,” Siddiqui continued.

Reifsneider has exhibited her work in more than 70 solo and group exhibitions across the United States. She was an artist-in-residence at Ucross in 2000 and 2017. Reifsneider was raised on a working farm in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1995 and Maser of Fine Arts from California State University, Long Beach in 2011. She lives in Missoula, Montana.

Tuttle works between painting and textile. Her fabric-based wall works and sculptural interventions engage with the nuances of form and the hopeful fluidity between states of matter. She received a bachelor’s from Bard College in 2011, and an MFA from the Yale School of Art in 2015. Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, she now lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.