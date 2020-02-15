February is the month of love thanks to Valentine’s Day. For me, February brings great joy with the recognition of the numerous amazing businesses, organizations and individuals who are doing great things in our community.

The Chamber held its annual Awards of Excellence lunch on Wednesday, where we honored the nominees and announced the recipients of our six business awards. The nominees were submitted to the Chamber by their peers — other Chamber members — who also voted online to select the recipients. It’s truly incredible to see what these folks are doing every day to make our community better and stronger and speaks to how supportive our community is to each other. Congratulations to all of the nominees and the recipients!

February also brings the release of the Chamber’s annual Community Guide and Member Directory, which features articles about our award recipients. This magazine, produced in partnership with The Sheridan Press, also serves as a resource for residents, visitors and those looking to relocate to our area. Be sure to pick up a copy at our office, The Sheridan Press office or one of their newsstands. This is our fifth year of working with The Sheridan Press on this project, and we thank them for all of their work to put it together. We also want to recognize the many advertisers who help make it possible for us to produce this beautiful magazine.

On Feb. 25, the Chamber’s Business Retention & Expansion Committee will hold its first Chamber Coffee of the year at the Ranchester Mercantile. Chamber Coffees are held in the outlying areas of Sheridan County and are a great way to learn about issues affecting those communities. Everyone is encouraged to join us and make important connections. Hosted by This Joyful Home and the town of Ranchester, Chamber Coffee begins at 8 a.m. and is free to attend.

Also on Feb. 25, the Chamber’s Ag & Natural Resources Committee will host the second session in its “Lunchtime Conversations about Open Spaces” series at noon at Luminous Brewhouse. The series provides an open forum for discussion about balancing the use of open space in the community now and in the future. The first session, “The Role of Public Lands,” was tremendously successful with 85 people in attendance. This month’s session will examine “The Role of Private Working Lands.” Bring your lunch or grab one from Fired Up Food Truck, which will be on site, and join us.

The lodges report that conditions on the mountain are perfect this weekend for winter sports. Although the fat bike and Nordic races are canceled this weekend, we are looking forward to the second annual WYO Winter Rodeo coming up next weekend in downtown Sheridan. This is such a fun event to break through those winter doldrums. You can also catch some great local sports action, including the Sheridan Hawks next weekend, do some shopping at our local retailers and check out the art, theater and music happening throughout the county. You can keep up with local events on the Community Calendar at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

There is so much to love about February in Sheridan County! We hope to see you out enjoying everything the community has to offer.

Jodi Hartley is the marketing and communications director of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.