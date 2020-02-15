Double standards abound

Re: American media

We can now forget any hope that the American media might ever apply the same standard to people across the political spectrum. Newspapers continue mimicking what their masters in the Democrat Party feed them. Consider the moronic cartoon during the so-called impeachment process depicting President Trump as a monarch wearing a crown. Barack Obama said in a speech to Congress, “If Congress won’t act, I will. I have a pen and a phone.” The Democrats in Congress enthusiastically applauded this autocratic statement. Can you imagine what would have happened to any conservative media outlet portraying him sporting a regal crown?

When Republican senators refused to support the left’s non-case against the president with only Mitt Romney voting to convict him on one count of the indictment, the media rushed to print idiotic cartoons such as Romney standing tall under a banner reading “Profile in Courage” while the remaining senators (presumably all Republicans) were kneeling and kowtowing (presumably to the president). Not one Democrat senator found the same “courage,” voting the party line.

Enter the vaunted AP which leaped at the chance right after the SOTU speech to try to pooh pooh this administration’s results by issuing a “fact check” column. Not a syllable about the many factual results of this administration’s program, including:

• 3.5% overall unemployment rate (the lowest in 50 years) with the lowest UE rate among blacks, women and Latinos (all favorite targets for Democrat propaganda) in many decades;

• U.S. consumer confidence at its highest level since 2000 and a Zogby poll showing 90% of Americans satisfied with their lives;

• median household family incomes up nearly 8% and wages rising significantly;

• highest labor force participation rate in over 40 years.

But you won’t learn about those things in the “mainstream” media. They’d rather focus their daily coverage of this president on a silly impeachment campaign which the public record shows began almost immediately upon this president’s inauguration over three years ago.

Given their clear record of serving as stenographers for the left and their ruthlessly negative coverage of anything and everything conservative, I have abandoned any expectation that the media in this country might muster a shred of objectivity. Sadly, it really isn’t a new phenomenon. The vaunted New York Times hasn’t endorsed a Republican for president since 1956!

Little wonder that so many Americans hold today’s media in such low esteem. They deserve it.

Vera Cole

Sheridan

Public letter of gratitude

Re: Care at Sheridan VAMC

The draped gurney was rolled down the hall, which was lined with Mountain View Living Center staff as a bugle playing “Taps” by a staff member was heard. On the gurney was the remains of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran (Korea) leaving the facility for the last time.

That man on the gurney was Charles Donald “Don” Hand (Aug. 8, 1934 – Jan. 30, 2020), my 85-year-old husband of 65-plus years. He had been in the MVLC since Dec. 6, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s.

I am sure Don would want me to share with you the wonderful services we received here in Sheridan County through the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. So often we only hear the bad stories of VA facilities such as this one on Fort Road. I believe it’s time someone stepped forward and gave them the accolades they deserve.

Shortly after we moved to Sheridan County, Don applied for services from the Sheridan VAMC and was accepted early in his struggle with Parkinson’s. The medical staff at the center were professional, respectful and compassionate. As his Parkinson’s progressed, Don was placed into the home-based primary care program.

In this program, the staff or professionals come to the veteran’s home to care for his/her needs. A greater bunch of professional, caring people you couldn’t ask for. They met and, at times, exceeded our expectations providing information, equipment and personal care to both Don and I, his primary caregiver. Their main concern and goal is to give the assistance necessary to allow the veteran to stay in his/her home for as long as possible, if that is their desire.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Don’s condition had come to a point where it was necessary for him to be admitted to the Mountain View Living Center at the VA, a clean, well-staffed facility for veterans of all military services and both local and out-of-the-area veterans to get medical help while staying in the facility. From the director of Mountain View Living Center, Dr. Fairbanks, to the nurses, care staff, food servers and custodians, we experienced nothing but an extension of what we’d had in the home-based primary care program. The staff is so professional and compassionate, showing patience and respect. Some of the staff are veterans themselves.

On behalf of myself and Don, I happily extend sincere thanks and gratitude to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center staff. Having had this experience makes it easier for me to pay my taxes. I hope the residents of Sheridan and Johnson counties appreciate having this high-caliber facility in their own backyards.

Lorraine J. Hand

Dayton