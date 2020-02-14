SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball team lost to Gillette College 75-60 Thursday night. This was the Lady Generals’ first loss to a Region IX North opponent this season.

After trailing 36-23 at halftime, the Lady Generals trailed by eight points entering the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Madison Roush cut the Gillette lead to 56-5- with 6:24 remaining in the game.

Gillette’s Kobe King-Hawea made a 3-pointer in three consecutive possessions to extend the lead to 62-52 and regain the momentum for the Lady Pronghorns.

SC head coach Ryan Davis said the sequence was a backbreaker for the Lady Generals. The game plan had the team not allow King-Hawea to drive to the basket and force contested shots.

King-Hawea averaged roughly 1.5 made 3-pointers per game. She was 7-10 from 3-point range against the Lady Generals and was 9-21 from the field. She ended the game with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Davis said she hit big shots when the Lady Pronghorns needed them.

Sheridan tried to foul their way back into the game but Gillette was 11-12 from the free-throw line in the final four minutes of the game. Gillette was 17-20 in the game.

The Lady Pronghorns were 38.3% from the field and 48% from 3-point range.

While the Gillette was making their free-throws, the Lady Generals continue their struggles from the field. SC was 26.4% from the field and was 22.2% from 3-point range.

Sophomore Hailey McDermott said teams have their on and off night and Thursday night was not the Lady Generals night for shooting. Freshman Madison Roush led the team with 30 points on 7-16 shooting. Roush was 12-12 from the free-throw line. Roush said the team needs to spend time in the gym. Had the shooting night been flipped, the Lady Generals would have won.

Davis said it is impossible to win a game when a team shoots that low of a percentage. Davis thought the team was taking good shots but nothing was falling. The players do not have confidence in their shot, aiding in the poor shooting performance.

The cold shooting night came when the team was making their free throws, shooting 14-16 from the charity stripe. The team averages 62.5% from the line.

The Lady Generals were out-rebounded 51-40 and allowed 15 offensive boards. Davis said being beat in the rebounds has an effect on the momentum of the game.

In the final minutes of the game, the team did not do a good job of rebounding, allowing Gillette to regain control of the game.

When SC trailed by six points in the fourth quarter, Gillette had three offensive rebounds in possession before scoring. sophomore Hailey McDermott said that possession deflated the team.

Roush said it only takes one person not boxing out to allow the offensive board. That is what happened to the Lady Generals. The team forced a missed shot, playing good defense but the offensive rebound reset everything. The team committed too many mental mistakes.

The Lady Generals are now 15-11 on the season and 6-5 in Region IX North play. The first loss at home means the team needs to steal a road game, Roush said. The team has struggled on the road and need to bounce back in their next game.

The Lady Generals travel to Riverton to face Central Wyoming College Feb. 15.