SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team conquered Campbell County with the help of seven pins on Thursday.

Freshman Kolten Powers’ nailbiter of a match brought Broncs fans to their feet and ignited the Sheridan bench. Wrestling up from his usual weight class, Powers held the disadvantage most of his six minutes against Campbell County’s Colt Welsh.

In the last 30 seconds of the final period, Welsh had Powers on his back for the majority of the battle. With only two seconds remaining, Powers instantaneously flipped and pinned Welsh for a come-from-behind victory.

Coach Tyson Shatto used Powers’ momentous win as an example of how he urges his players to keep a strong mentality and not get down when moves are not going their way.

“[Powers] was trailing the whole time, and in the last two seconds he found an opportunity to put a tough opponent on his back. He fought hard in positions where his opponent had the advantage, wore his opponent down and found his way to a win,” Shatto said.

The Broncs’ momentum didn’t stop there, as they racked up an additional five wins by pins before earning a final score of 60-24.

Sheridan celebrated seniors Dylan Reeves, Gage Kirschner and Ethan Johnson at the last home dual of the season.

When reflecting on senior night, Reeves said that his whole season has been a highlight for him. He also acknowledged the support of his coaches and said, “We have the best coaching staff there is.”

Similarly, Kirschner credited his coaches for driving the team’s success. Feeling his last year of wrestling coming to a close, he said he “just wishes there could be more.”

Echoing the positivity of Reeves and Kirschner, 220-pounder Johnson also had a memorable senior night. In the penultimate match of the evening, he pinned the opposition in only 56 seconds.

Johnson said it felt great to finish out the early fall in front of the home crowd and that he loves how much the community supports Broncs athletics.

Landon Wood began the dual in the 106-pound class where he won by pin in 5:18.

Kolten Powers won the 113-pound match by a pin in 5:58.

Dawson Goss lost the 120-pound match by a pin in 4:56.

Hunter Goodwin won the 126-pound match by forfeit.

Reese Osborne won the 132-pound match by a pin in 1:43.

Alex Jack won the 138-pound match by a pin in 2:32.

Colson Coon won the 145-pound match by a pin in just 36 seconds.

The Broncs forfeited the 152-pound match.

Brock Steel won the 160-pound match by a pin in 1:35.

Hayden Crow lost the 170-pound match by a pin in 3:59.

Quinton Mangus won the 182-pound match by a forfeit.

Gage Kirschner won the 195-pound match by a forfeit.

Ethan Johnson won the 220-pound match by a pin in 56 seconds.

Justin Vela lost the 285-pound match by a pin in 44 seconds.

Sheridan will travel to Thunder Basin Saturday, Feb. 15 for the season’s final dual.

Article by Darci Petersen

darci.petersen@thesheridanpress.com

for The Sheridan Press