SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s basketball team lost to Gillette College 92-72 Thursday night.

Extra possessions were a key area that hurt the Generals in the game, head coach Cody Ball said. SC had 11 turnovers and allowed 10 offensive rebounds in the first half. This gave Gillette 21 extra possessions in the first half. Gillette had 33 free possessions in the entire game.

SC had 27 shot attempts in the first half, while Gillette shot the ball 43 times in the first half. The Pronghorns used these extra possessions to build a 39-29 halftime lead.

Midway through the second half, the Pronghorns had an 18-point lead. The Generals drove to the basket and referees started calling fouls on the way to the hoop.

Ball said it is no surprise the Generals are a team that likes to attack the rim or be fouled in the process. A halftime adjustment was to focus on attacking the hoop.

The team settled for too many 3-pointers in the first half.

Ball said he wants his players to make sure they were on balance when they attacked the hoop. Being balanced leads to fouls being called. If players are off-balance and falling all over the place, they are less likely to draw a foul. The aggression was rewarded and the Generals found their way to the free-throw line often.

SC trailed 58-67 with 7:25 left in the game.

The Generals hovered around the 10-point margin until the final two minutes of the game. Like in Gillette Jan. 22, the Pronghorns extended the 71-81 point lead with 1:37 left in the game to a 20-point victory.

Sophomore Marcus Stephens received two technical fouls with 39 seconds left in the game, giving Gillette four chances at the free-throw line. Stephens was ejected and Gillette gained an 89-71 point lead.

Gillette’s Issac Mushila also received a technical while Gillette was shooting their free throws. JoVon McClanahan was 1-2 from the line, giving Sheridan their final point on the night.

McClanahan ended the game with 41 points and 13 rebounds. He was 10-21 from the field, 8-14 from 3-point range and 13-15 from the free-throw line.

Ball said McClanahan was the only player efficient in scoring for the Generals. Stephens had 18 points in the game but was 7-24 from the field.

Ball said the team never established an offensive flow in the game. Outside of McClanahan and Stephens, the team was timid and looked scared offensively. Gillette has good length and athleticism. Those attributes helped them block the Generals 17 times in the first meeting. Ball believes the blocks in the first game led to timidness Thursday night.

The team needs more players to step up and help share the scoring load. Markel Aune was 2-10 from the field and ended the game with 7 points. Tristan Bowers, who played 20 minutes in the game, did not attempt a shot. Hayden Peterson, who played all but the final 39 seconds in the game, only shot the ball four times. Abdul Shanunu, who received 26 minutes of playing time, shot the ball twice.

Ball wants to have more players attempting shots.

The Generals are now 18-9 on the season and 6-5 in Region IX North play.

Sheridan travels to Riverton to face Central Wyoming College Feb. 15.