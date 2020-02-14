SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Agency assist, 200 block South Thurmond Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:27 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• DUI, Gladstone Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 2:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 3:19 a.m.

• Death investigation, South Thurmond Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Fraud, Exeter Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, Pheasant Draw Road, 12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:29 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 12:10 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 3:49 p.m.

• Accident, Griffith Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Eighth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Family dispute, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Medical, Griffith Avenue, 6:29 p.m.

• Court/violation, Commercial Avenue, 7:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious person, Peno Road, 5:41 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 9:26 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 2:02 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, mile marker 2

• Hit and run, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1, 4:49

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Ethan D. Boone, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 8