Library to host book discussions

SHERIDAN — The annual Claire Yorks book discussion series will begin this month at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The discussions are led by Katie Curtiss. The books all explore how people survive and even thrive in the face of adversity.

Books will be available at the circulation desk one month prior to each discussion. Participants will gather at 6 p.m. in the Inner Circle of the library on each date listed below.

Participants can attend any or all sessions and can also attend sessions at different libraries if they choose. There is no charge for these programs and new participants are welcome.

The following is the schedule of books and meeting dates.

Feb. 18 — “The Martian” by Andy Weir

March 17 — “Educated” by Tara Westover

April 14 — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

May 12 — “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova

The Claire Yorks Reading and Discussion series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Claire Yorks was born in Sheridan to Leroy and Mildred Calkins. She graduated from high school in Sheridan and moved to Seattle to work in the aircraft industry in World War II. There she met and married her husband Samuel Yorks. She finished college and became a social worker in Portland. When she retired in 1982, the Yorks moved to Sheridan where they were involved community volunteers. Sam Yorks was the first moderator of adult reading and discussion groups at the library in Sheridan.

Landon’s to offer weekend workshop

SHERIDAN — Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping will offer a weekend workshop on planting a terrarium garden. The class, set for 1 p.m. Saturday, will discuss the technique of growing plants in a glass-enclosed area.

The cost to participate is $40 per person.

Pre-register by calling 307-672-8340.

Landon’s is located at 505 College Meadows Drive.

Family sledding day set for Sunday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust staff and volunteers have organized a family sled day at the Trail End State Historic Site for Sunday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own sleds for the day of fun.

Coffee, cocoa and cookies will be on hand and complimentary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those planning to join the fun are asked to park on Victoria St. and Delphi Ave. and join the group on the east lawn.

Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.