SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff will continue recognition of February as American Heart Month with a Health Talk on women and cardiovascular disease.

The free community presentation is set for Feb. 18 at noon in the community conference room at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s downtown location.

Cardiac Cath Lab manager Kristi Ramsey, RN, will lead the presentation.

A light lunch will be provided during the event. For more information, see sheridanhospital.org.

The downtown location is located at 61 S. Gould St.