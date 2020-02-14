SHERIDAN — Sheridan College recently recognized students named to the fall 2019 honor rolls.

For full-time students to earn a place on the President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time President’s Honor Roll from Sheridan County are:

Sydney Atkinson, Nathan Baker, Sarah Bicocchi, Cassidy Boese, Jennifer Brown, Logan Bruney, Lyndsey Burnett, Emma Burton, Bailey Carlin, Maria Caster, Jennifer Clark, Sophia Conklin, Olivia Conrad, Bailey Coon, Riley Corbridge, Rand Cummings, Johnathan De Leon, Garett Dixon, Allen Durham, Alex Edwards, Ashlee Gagner, Ivy Harbour, Bradley Harcrow, Nina Haynes, Kinsey Hegy, Catriona Jones, Benjamin Kamran-Kohnjani, David Kattau, Jamie Keefe, Emily Kidneigh, Paula Kobielusz, Kade Koltiska, Kaylarae Lawrence, Mason Lube, Aidan McCurry, Haley McDermott, Wheeler McDougal IV, Laura Merriman, Sierra Needles, Williams Nicholson, Kaija Nymeyer, Scott O’Hare, Danielle Parker, Tyler Planichek, Aaron Ramsey, Nicole Rapp, Walkara Robinson, Marti Selig, Mary Shippy, Kayla Stimpson, Cierra Switzer, Parker Tiffany, Susan Tikka, Eric Trueblood, Taylor Wendtland, Marcel Wusiewicz, Dennis Zezas

For full-time students to earn a place on the Vice President’s Honor Roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time Vice President’s Honor Roll from Sheridan County are:

Kaylee Abernatha, Zainab Al-Dhalimi, Makenzie Anderson, Mason Anderson, Aaron Badibo, Nathan Beraldo, Jozef Bielak, Ryan Brogan, Kelcee Brower, Moniqua Brown, Vada Burns, EmmaCheetham, Collin Cooper, Chelsea Deegan, Destiny Fabel, Meccade Garneau, Isaac Grimes, Carlos Hernandez, Madeline Hutchison, Nichole Johnson, Theron Kalasinsky, Emily King, Phillip Lilly, Liberty Matteson, Melinda Miller, Bryson Miranda, Sara Oca Asensio, Leila Redinger, Jarrod Roberts, Ayden Roush, Cassidy Schellinger, Scott Shreve, Mindy Songer, Melody Stetzenbach, Matai Trampe, Roy Turnquist, Chelsey Varner, Miranda Wagner, James Whitworth, Latasha Wieferich, Brooke Worman, Madisyn Zeller

For part-time students to earn a place on the Part-Time Honor Roll, they must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. At least 6 credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the Part-Time Honor Roll from Sheridan County are:

Hannah Adriaens, Elivia Aguado, Variya Baldwin, Titus Brown, Mollie Caiola, Elizabeth Christensen, Trevon Covolo, Anna Crabb, Jennifer Dafoe, Kevin Dow, Alissa Ferullo, Joshua Ford, Suzanne Gonda, Miranda Johansson, Taylor Keeler, Katelyn Lollar, Karly McClure, Emily Miller, Carl Morton, Nadine Ortiz, Lyn Phipps, Zebulon Rose, Kara Sampey, Elizabeth Smith, Tasha Smith, Maria Stacy, Tami Starbuck, David Stine, Holly Swaney, Joyce Thompson, Kaycen Townsend, Heidi Weaver.