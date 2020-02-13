SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Broadway Street, 9:18 a.m.

• RMA assist, Water and Park streets, 12:04 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Warren Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 3:48 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 500 block West 12th Street, 5:03 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 8:12 a.m.

• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 9:37 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:43 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 6:44 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:55 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 7:44 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:42 p.m.

• Medical, 1200 block Westview Drive, 10:47 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, 600 block Broadway Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:51 a.m.

• Trauma, 100 block West Third Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Trauma, Park and Water streets, 11:45 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Warren Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 3:43 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 4:52 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 7:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, East Brundage Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 2:09 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, 3:15 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:47 a.m.

• Animal injured, Airport Road, 6:16 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Found property, West Burkitt Street, 8:01 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:11 a.m.

• Accident delayed, West Dow Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 11:31 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Water Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.

• Accident, Laclede Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, Marion Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Burton Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, 12th Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, Yonkee Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Paradise Park Road, mile marker 1.1, 7:09 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, mile marker 70, Dayton, 8:16 a.m.

• Motorist assist, South Main Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident private, Kittering Road, 3:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, Country Estates Drive, 6:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, Birch Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Works Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Keystone Road, milepost 0.1, Ranchester

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Craig J. Beyer, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michelle M. Fiedor, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin D. Jenkins, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; driving under suspension, interfere with officer, leave accident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charlene J. Meece, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaleb T. Meyer, 19, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Amanda L. Pierce, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sterling T. Purcell, 26, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ashley N. Strand, 25, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3