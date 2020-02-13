Winter dance series continues Friday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Inn will host a winter concert series on each Friday through April.

Each concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will offer a chance for dancing and fun at the inn, which is located at 856 Broadway St.

The following is the remaining schedule of performers for the series:

Feb. 14 — Cruisin’

Feb. 21 — Band of Outlaws

Feb. 28 — Nate Champion Band

March 6 — Justin Beasley

March 13 — Tris Munsick

March 20 — Exit 53

March 27 — Top 10

April 10 — Band of Outlaws

April 24 — Justin Beasley

There is a $5 cover charge, though children 12 and younger get in for free.

Birding at The Brinton set for Saturday

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum and Bighorn Audubon will once again host Birding at The Brinton Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

Jackie Canterbury of Bighorn Audubon Society will lead the monthly bird walk around the grounds of the Quarter Circle A Ranch.

Participants should meet at The Brinton parking lot.

For more information call The Brinton Museum at 307-672-3173.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road.

Science Saturday to focus on energy

SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturday activities will focus on energy.

The event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Sheridan College Science Center rooms 122, 134 and 144.

Participants will explore some of the ways energy is stored and what happens when it changes form.

The event is free and open to children of all ages accompanied by an adult. Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at 307-763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

WYO Winter Rodeo Nordic, fat biking events canceled

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker confirmed Tuesday that fat bike and Nordic ski races scheduled to kick off the second-ever WYO Winter Rodeo have been canceled due to a lack of snow base at Kendrick Golf Course.

Parker told The Sheridan Press the snow pack on the course was not enough to run machines to create packed down courses for athletes wishing to participate in the first offering of fat bike and Nordic cross-country ski racing.

Luminous Brewhouse will still host the Paul Bogart concert Friday night and all events scheduled for Sunday — including sledding and a barbecue at the Trail End State Historic Site — will run as planned. All skijoring and scheduled events for Feb. 21-22 will continue as planned.

AARP to show Leavey movie

SHERIDAN — AARP’s Sheridan Action Team will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a free viewing of the movie “Megan Leavey” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Tickets are free but registration is required for entry. To get tickets, see bit.ly/2H9cJws or call 1-877-926-8300, and ask the operator for Movies for Grownups, Sheridan, Wyoming, showing of “Megan Leavey.”

The movie is a part of AARP’s Movies For Grownups program, which seeks to fight social isolation in those aged 50 and older. Social isolation occurs when people withdraw and become disconnected from family, friends and community. A study by professors Julianne Holt-Lunstad and Timothy Smith of Brigham Young University found that prolonged social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and is more harmful than obesity. Social isolation has been linked to higher blood pressure, greater susceptibility to the flu and other infectious diseases and earlier onset of dementia.

For more information, contact Wayne Schatz in Sheridan at wschatz1@bresnan.net or 307-672-0224.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.