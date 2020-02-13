SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is seeking training proposals for the IGNITE Conference set for May 20 at Sheridan College.

The Ignite Conference provides the opportunity for professionals at every level to gain innovative ideas, learn about best practices and acquire vital information to spark their professional development and business growth.

In its sixth year, IGNITE will include a full day of 75-minute seminars.

Typically, sessions may fit under one or more general business categories: human resources, customer service, marketing and communications, business growth and development, leadership and entrepreneurial development.

Proposals must be received no later than Feb. 28. The complete RFP is available at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

For more information, contact Teresa Detimore at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or tdetimore@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.