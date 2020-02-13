SHERIDAN — “Llama Llama Live!” will make its way to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for a 6 p.m. show Feb. 18.

The musical by Bay Area Children’s Theatre is inspired by the bestselling “Llama, Llama Red Pajama” series of picture books by the late Anna Dewdney.

The musical features original cast members and clever tunes in a variety of styles to create a fun-filled, contemporary show that expresses the imagination of childhood for both children and adults.

Tickets for the show cost $14.50 for adults, $12 for seniors and military members and $9 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.