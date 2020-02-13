SHERIDAN — Applications for the Center for a Vital Community’s CiViC leadership project are due Feb. 17.

The Sheridan CiViC Project, the CVC’s flagship program, graduates emerging and existing leaders in Sheridan County equipped to identify and mobilize community issues and create real, specific changes.

The program is designed for people from diverse sectors of the community including education, nonprofit, health care, clergy, retirees, business, elected officials and more. A commitment to the CiViC Project involves a five-day residential retreat and two full-day workshops, which will be held during the week a few months later.

There is no cost to attend although contributions are always appreciated.

For additional information on the program or to apply, see sheridancvc.org.