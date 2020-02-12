This award honors a large business Chamber member that maintains consistent growth and strong performance, understands its customer, has an engaged workforce with effective leadership and is continually innovating to support future growth. This business not only invests in its continued success but also invests its resources in the success of the community.

Founded in 2000 in Sheridan, EMIT Technologies has dedicated its efforts toward solving problems and designing solutions for natural gas compression applications. The company does this by working directly with its customers to build strong relationships. The end results are, according to EMIT, unparalleled emissions control solutions for the gas compression industry.

In 2000, Casey and Sue Osborn had recently relocated to Sheridan from Big Piney, Wyoming, where they had worked in the oil and gas industry in a variety of capacities. They had a desire to start a business that “built things.” From their experience, EMIT began building catalytic converters out of a shop near Fifth and Main streets. With the basic focus of providing a customer-focused solution, EMIT has built upon that strategy to offer a variety of exhaust, controls, structural and safety solutions.

EMIT employees highlighted the company’s efforts to create new jobs by offering opportunities that provide avenues for a talented workforce to stay in Sheridan or for new talent to relocate to Wyoming.

“In addition, because of all the great people we have working at EMIT that help us operate a profitable business, we consider it our honor and our duty to reinvest resources back into our community through our #EMITCommunity initiatives,” said Michelle Butler, director of public relations for EMIT. “By partnering with some of the organizations in and around Sheridan who are making real impacts in our community, we can continue to work towards making Wyoming a better place for everyone.”

When choosing a flagship campaign for the #EMITCommunity Project, EMIT saw the potential impact it could have on the Antelope Butte project, whose goal was to reopen the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. EMIT issued a challenge: for every $1 donated to Antelope Butte, EMIT would match those contributions up to $100,000. The campaign resulted in a total of 53 donations, including a $100,000 donation and $3,336 from Giving Tuesday efforts. Not only was the goal reached, and $100,000 matched, but the support continued beyond the original target to $221,327. After 14 years, and with EMIT’s help, Antelope Butte reopened running light operations in December 2018, and has continued to expand its offerings.

EMIT offers support for other community projects as well. In 2019, the company became an official sponsor of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, and in July 2018, EMIT donated $33,000 toward the purchase of a telescope for the sky-lab/observatory at the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site. In addition, EMIT recently made a donation to Highland Park Elementary School to support the purchase of new library and literacy performance books to help the school implement its literacy program. Also in 2019, EMIT partnered with Sheridan Community Land Trust to help improve new recreation trails in Sheridan County. EMIT purchased and donated a mini excavator, trailer and various project tools to SCLT.

Above all else, EMIT has achieved significant milestones in terms of its manufacturing facility. The company has successfully relocated to a state-of-the-art facility on North Main Street and continues to expand all operations into one “North 4.0” campus. In addition, EMIT has continued to hire “talented, remarkable employees” that contribute to the growth of its operations.

“With in-house engineering, product development, fabrication, field services and application training, EMIT is the single source emissions solutions provider for today and the future,” Butler said.

Content provided by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.