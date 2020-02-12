This award honors a Chamber member nonprofit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County: a nonprofit that serves with enthusiasm and dedication, addressing needs in the community and aligning the vision of its organization for maximum effectiveness.

Sheridan Community Land Trust was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2006 as a solution to concerns community members expressed through a regional community assessment conducted by Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan.

The results of that assessment illustrated that community members placed a high value on land conservation, including preservation of working ranches, historic preservation and access to recreation opportunities. Those values led to SCLT’s mission to preserve our heritage of open spaces, healthy rivers and creeks, working ranches, wildlife habitat and vibrant history, while expanding recreation opportunities to connect people with the places they love.

The community continues to value those same elements today. People responding to a Sheridan Parks & Recreation Survey in 2019 said walking and bike trails were their top facility priority and open space trails were also ranked high.

SCLT serves the community in myriad ways. In the last year, more than 10,500 visitors have enjoyed the 13 miles of single-track trail the organization built and maintains, including Red Grade Trails at the base of the Bighorns, and Soldier Ridge and Hidden Hoot trails on the west edge of Sheridan. SCLT also worked with public and private property owners to develop the Tongue River Water Trail, a series of 14 access sites along the Tongue River and Goose creeks to make it easier for paddlers and kayakers to safely get on the water.

Beyond that, SCLT has organized educational courses for ranchers, recreationists and children; established historic preservation easements; developed the award-winning Black Diamond Trail audio tour; started work on a new project to tell the story of the people who’ve lived in southeast Sheridan County; and established conservation easements on 3,000 acres of Sheridan County.

It’s been a great year for SCLT. The organization started with the completion of two voluntary conservation easements that conserve a working ranch in the Tongue River Valley. They also built and opened Hidden Hoot Trail and announced a partnership with EMIT Technologies, which purchased and donated a mini-excavator, trailer and tools, allowing SCLT to bring a dedicated trail builder on staff. In addition, the Red Grade Trails expansion proposal was approved, giving SCLT the opportunity to develop 15 new miles of safe, sustainable trails.

The group also helped organize an avalanche training course and cover crop field day and had two interns work throughout the community to help landowners identify and treat invasive grasses.

Trailfest 2019 brought families and friends to the mountain for a fun celebration of all things trail. On top of that, about 200 volunteers donated more than 1,500 total hours of time demonstrating just how many people choose to experience, enjoy and care for our home in Sheridan County.

Content provided by Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce