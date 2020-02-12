SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Awards of Excellence during a luncheon Wednesday, recognizing and honoring businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals for their contributions to the community.

The recipients, which were voted on by Chamber members in advance, include:

Spirit of Sheridan: Jenny Craft

Key Service: Sheridan Community Land Trust

Strength of Sheridan: WYO Theater

Chamber Award of Excellence (large business): EMIT

Chamber Award of Excellence (small business): Red Bison Studio

Business Person of the Year: Antonia Armenta-Miller

These profiles on the winners were originally featured in the 2020 community guide, a co-production of The Sheridan Press and Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, in addition to more information on how to make the most out of moving to and living in Sheridan County.

The free magazine was distributed with the Feb. 12 edition of the newspaper and is available at The Press, the Chamber and magazine racks throughout Sheridan County.