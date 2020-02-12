SHERIDAN — Due to the snow storm, Sheridan County schools and other organizations are experiencing early closures and cancelations.

I-90 between Sheridan and Buffalo is closed. WYDOT advises no unnecessary travel for many other highways in the area; see updated road conditions here. National Weather Service out of Billings has issued the region a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m.

Sheridan County Courthouse and Sheridan County Title are closed at 1 p.m. for the rest of the day.

Sheridan College activities after 5 p.m. are canceled; SC basketball games are rescheduled for Thursday.

After-school activities at Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 have been canceled. SCSD2 had a 2-hour delay for routes #15 and #27, serving Story. Story Elementary School started at 10 a.m.

SCSD3 had a 1-hour delay but has no other scheduling changes as of 2:45 p.m.

The Sheridan Press will continue to update this post as needed.

Note from The Press: Newspapers may be delayed today; homes in Story, Ranchester, Dayton and Big Horn may receive their newspaper tomorrow, due to the WYDOT advisory. Thank you for your patience.