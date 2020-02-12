If you have been reading my columns lately, you know we have been on the diet train. I didn’t know the route I chose, intermittent fasting, was such a popular hip diet to take on.

I just knew from past experience, that was the way my body liked to shed the pounds without me feeling like I’m dying inside eating celery sticks every day.

My wife, on the other hand, jumped on the Weight Watchers train. And because of that, not only am I now only eating in a five-hour window each day, but I’m also eating healthier stuff inside of that window because of my wife.

So we have been slowly jumping into some tried and true low point meals with mixed results. They tend to overcompensate for the healthier ingredients with tons of spice.

Ever have a chicken quesadilla with canned chiles in adobo sauce? It is delicious but bring your milk, it packs a punch.

Last night we decided to try a bagel recipe that seemed super easy and was surprisingly good for you. The concept was there, Greek yogurt and self-rising flour. Mix and bake, top with your favorite seasonings. Easy right?

Well, the proportions were all wrong. If you have baked bread or pizza dough you know there is a fine line between too much flour or too much water.

By the time the dough hook was done doing it magic, it looked more like a heavy whipping cream than a dough.

The whole thing reeked of a bad recipe. But what do you do if you recognize that and want to fix it? Easiest fix would have been to just add more flour until it stiffens up and take it from there. But the problem we faced is that we would have added points to the bagel, and the intention was it to be a low-point breakfast item.

I decided to just ditch that batch and start over. I was smart and halved the recipe to start with — let’s be real, the odds of a two ingredient, non-blanched bagel being good isn’t good — so only a cup of flour and yogurt were down the drain.

My wife was more determined than me to make it work and managed to make what resembled drop biscuit bagels onto the baking sheet. While I stiffened the next batch by halving the amount of yogurt, hers baked away.

A matter of minutes later, we had the results. The lesser amount of yogurt wins. All that yogurt made them taste like a bitter biscuit.

We are going to experiment with blanching them and making them more of a real bagel in the coming weeks, so look out for that update. In the meantime, enjoy this easy and healthy bagel recipe.

They are surprisingly OK for having substituted ingredients.

Two-ingredient bagels

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt, plus more to ensure consistency

1 large egg

pinch of fine sea salt

1 teaspoon water

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. Lightly coat with cooking spray to prevent the bagels from sticking.

2. In a stand mixer with a dough hook, combine the self-rising flour and yogurt until the mixture clumps to a shaggy dough. Continue mixing for a few minutes. Dump the mixture onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead the dough together by hand a few times until the dough is smooth and elastic. Dust with additional flour as needed.

3. Divide the dough into eight equal parts. Shape each portion of dough into a ball. Use your thumbs to make a hole in the center of each ball.

4. Arrange the shaped bagels on the prepared baking sheet.

5. Mix together the egg wash by whisking the egg, salt, and water in a small bowl until smooth. Brush the egg wash mixture over the bagels. Sprinkle desired toppings over the bagels.

6. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes. Remove from the oven. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for another 3 to 4 minutes until the tops of the bagels have browned.

7. Enjoy!