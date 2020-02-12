CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls basketball team lost to Kaycee High School 49-25 Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 31.

The Lady Panthers were held scoreless in the first quarter and entered halftime trailing 27-6. The Lady Panthers were outscored 22-19 in the second half.

Ashlynn Fennema led the team with 13 points.

The ACHS boys team lost 78-27. The Panthers trailed 58-14 at halftime Parker Manor led the team with 11 points.

ACHS travel to Hulett High School Feb. 14 and hosts Upton High School Feb. 15.