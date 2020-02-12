Sheridan County’s community is rife with families who have called the community home for generations.

That trend also extends to the local business community.

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said multi-generational businesses not only play an important role in the local economy but also in defining the character of the community.

“I think a lot of those businesses really help with Sheridan’s uniqueness, with its differentiators,” Johnson said. “What sets Sheridan apart is some of our unique businesses that you can’t find anywhere else. A lot of our multi-generational businesses are kind of a foundation or backbone for our community.”

Johnson also pointed out that some of the franchised businesses in Sheridan — the McDonald’s on North Main Street, for example — are owned by people who took over the businesses from their relatives.

That continuity within businesses also contributes to continuity within the local business community as a whole, Johnson said.

“I believe what happens when you have multiple generations in one business is a lot of times, not only are skills being transferred and passed down, but also values are,” Johnson said. “When you have business people who have seen the changes, with the economy and even with the community — they’ve seen things come and go, the booms and busts and all of that — they’re able to kind of weather storms and will stick around.”

However, multigenerational businesses are older, which means they must constantly adapt to changing markets and trends. That is particularly true now, as industries like retail contend with major shifts and new competition caused by online shopping, Johnson said.

The continuation of multigenerational businesses also, in many cases, requires younger generations take over from their predecessors. In some cases, younger family members simply choose to pursue a different career path, Johnson said, and businesses close when older generations decide to retire.

The possibility of some of the community’s longstanding businesses closing is a concern, Johnson said, but it is also motivation for organizations like the Chamber to continue to promote economic and community development efforts that bring more people to Sheridan, a goal that unique businesses both benefit from and contribute to.

“Values are passed down from elders to their youngsters to their youngsters,” Johnson said. “You have family values, but I think you have those business values that are passed down, too, and I think that’s important.”

The persistence of multigenerational businesses also helps them establish reputations and can turn local stores into a draw, Johnson noted.

King’s Saddlery, King’s Ropes, for instance, has developed from a family business when it began in 1961 to an iconic fixture of Sheridan’s Main Street.

Ryan King, whose grandfather Don King founded the company, said he grew up around the business and absorbed its values and functions. His children are currently having a similar experience, and have expressed interest in working in the family business when they get older.

King said he wasn’t always certain he would work at King’s and explored other careers in his youth but found himself drawn back home.

“My dad always told us we could do whatever we wanted, but we always had some place to fall back on,” King said.

King also attributed the growth of his family’s business to community members who patronized the store and even staffed it, helping the company build on a trusted and loyal workforce.

“We’re so established with employees here who are like family, who have been working for us for 40-plus years,” King said. “It’s a fantastic community.”

Not every multigenerational business rises to the level of King’s as an attraction, but Johnson said the endurance of businesses creates trust among consumers, which leads to more business, and in turn brings more people to the community.

“People know what they are going to get when they go to one of those businesses that is a multi-generational business,” Johnson said. “(Customers) did business with their grandfather and then their father and now their son — there’s a level of trust, I think, that’s established there.”