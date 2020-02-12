When a community has earned enough accolades to fill a trophy case, it becomes clear that its assets appeal to a broad base of individuals. Some of those awards, though, have proven particularly attractive to generations looking for a place to wrap up their careers, settle into retirement and soak in the beauty of the landscape.

For example, in 2019 True West Magazine readers named Sheridan the “Best Place to Live Like an Old West Cowboy” in the summer. In 2018, Sheridan also earned a spot on Where to Retire Magazine’s “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire” list. And, in 2017, Sheridan found itself ranked No. 22 on Country Living’s “25 of the Happiest Small Towns in America.”

Not too shabby for a county with a population just more than 30,000.

All of the accolades, though, have been shored up with tangible amenities.

Full of generous philanthropists, Sheridan County boasts hundreds of nonprofits, some of which focus on older residents.

The Hub on Smith aims to celebrate, embrace and serve older adults in the community, while welcoming visitors of all ages through its doors. If you stop by the center on any given day at lunch, you’ll find a bustling room packed with seniors catching up on the day’s events, playing games and taking in performances organized by The Hub’s staff.

In addition to offering a chance to connect to peers, The Hub on Smith also offers adult care services, dementia support, caregiver support, help at home and support groups for everything from grandparents raising grandchildren to those dealing with cancer diagnoses.

For active older adults, The Hub also organizes trips to various landmarks and attractions in the area, hikes and other active gatherings.

Recently, The Hub also expanded its public transportation option — Goose Creek Transit. The service used to offer only a scheduled pickup service, but now it includes a regular bus route that makes its rounds through the community about once per hour and features stops downtown, at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care Center and to local shopping centers.

Beyond the services offered through The Hub on Smith, the Sheridan County YMCA has several programs geared toward older adults and some that encourage cross-generational engagement.

For example, the community gathering place organized a chess league that includes competitors ranging in age from middle-schoolers to retirees. In 2017, the league included 66 adults and 24 kids, but organizers had their sights set on continued growth.

Plus, the YMCA offers classes aimed at helping seniors “regain youthfulness” and manage chronic illnesses. One class, LIVESTRONG works to help individuals who have survived cancer, another focuses on individuals with arthritis and still another helps those living with paralysis.

Sheridan County also boasts a nationally recognized hospital. In 2018, Sheridan Memorial Hospital was named to Becker’s Healthcare list of 100 Great Community Hospitals. The list recognizes hospitals for their clinical quality, operational excellence and economic impact on their surrounding areas. It includes all sizes of organizations from independent community hospitals to facilities affiliated with large health care systems. For the purposes of the list, Becker’s defines community hospital as a facility with no more than 550 beds. The award came on the heels of a Top 20 award from the National Rural Health Association in 2018, which named SMH one of the top 20 rural community hospitals out of the 2,200 hospitals scored for the second time.

Plus, Sheridan Memorial Hospital recently achieved a 4-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S. The overall rating ranges from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed.

The hospital offers a wide range of services that include cardiac health, cancer care, orthopedics, stroke and rehabilitation care along with home health, transitional and hospice care.

As the health care needs of the community grow and diversify, the hospital has also made efforts to adjust to local trends. For example, more and more services are being offered in an outpatient setting, due in part to better technology and procedures but also reflecting patients’ desire to recover and rest at home. In response to the increased outpatient needs of the community, SMH recently completed a new outpatient center to house and grow its services.

Sheridan’s Veterans Affairs Health Care System also offers a wide array of services. The organization has been a mental health care and primary care facility since April 1922. Today the Sheridan VA has 208 beds and serves nearly 12,500 veterans annually. The center also has eight community outpatient clinics, located strategically across Wyoming.

Beyond nonprofit services and health care facilities, though, Sheridan County offers a wide array of activities that appeal to all ages and plenty of opportunities to stay busy, whether it’s through part-time work, volunteering, leisure activities or exploration of the landscapes, museums and art in the region.

Job/volunteer opportunities

One major reason Sheridan County is thriving is thanks to the support and infrastructure of local businesses and nonprofits. Many of these organizations have part-time employment or volunteer opportunities available.

If you’re looking for work, visit with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff, who often have listings of local businesses and their job openings.

If you’re seeking ways to connect by giving the gift of your time and talents, a good place to start is a visit with Sheridan’s Center for a Vital Community. The CVC provides support for local nonprofits, so its staff will be able to connect your interests and abilities with service organizations in the area. Or, if you want to explore your options, log on to servewyoming.org. The website includes a volunteer guide and search option outlining how you can make a difference.

Housing options

Sheridan County has a variety of housing options that span budgets and requirements, from low-income assisted living to comfortable, independent-living homes.

Senior living communities include:

■ Covey Run: Low-income, independent living for ages 55 and older

■ Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge: Assisted and independent living

■ Green House Living: Assisted living

■ Heritage Towers: Assisted living, retirement home, low-income

■ Sheridan Manor: Assisted living

■ Sheridan Square: Low-income, independent living

■ Beehive Home of Sheridan: Assisted and independent living

■ Westview Health Care Center: Nursing and continuing care

■ Willow Creek Communities: Assisted living.