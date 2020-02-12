Each place a person moves to presents its challenges — becoming a part of the community, finding a place to live or even knowing what is going on within a new area.

Sheridan does not escape all challenges for its new residents, but once a person finds a role in the community, he or she can flourish.

“Leadership, sense of self and instilling yourself into a community is very important to feel at home and feel like this is a good spot for someone,” said Christina White. “I think that overall makes a better quality of life.”

White moved to Sheridan in March of 2018 and works as a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County.

Becoming established in the community can be hard if people are closed off and nonresponsive to a new resident. Matt Reabold, who moved to Sheridan in February 2019, did not have that issue.

Reabold made the move with Weatherby from California to Wyoming. As he got settled, Reabold felt welcomed by the people and the city of Sheridan. Residents were going out of their way to assist him as he got settled or simply stopped to talk with him.

The friendliness, hospitality and strong sense of community in Sheridan was something he did not experience living in California.

The toughest challenge Reabold faced when moving to Sheridan was finding a place to live. Once he did that, he established himself within the community by joining small groups within Sheridan.

Reabold joined a church that gave him a support network. From there, he found peers that matched his interests of outdoor activities including riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the summer and snowboarding in the winter.

“It has been the cornerstone of the transition that I made,” Reabold said. “Having people that are there for you and willing to help you out.”

Finding a group to join was one of the tougher parts of White’s transition to Sheridan.

White said it took her a while to learn about events before they happened and be able to plan accordingly. There are a variety of events in Sheridan but for newcomers, it can be hard to learn about them far enough in advance to fit them into a busy schedule.

White suggested following groups on social media to help find events happening in the community. The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and local media organizations also frequently publicize events. White and Reabold joined groups that matched their interests. Reabold looked for a group matching his outdoor interest of offroading in his Jeep and joined the Bighorn Mountain Crawlers.

White was looking to connect with more young professionals. While attending the Stars of Tomorrow talent show hosted at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, she met members of the Sheridan Jaycees organization. Jaycees is an organization of young professionals between the ages of 18 and 40 working to impact their community.

White said finding a group full of like-minded people allowed her to become invested and established in the community.

“I do not even think I can put a value on it, on the amount of improvement,” White said on how finding the Jaycees helped her transition to Sheridan. “Now I can feel like I can go just about anywhere and recognize at least a face. I am not embarrassed or scared to go anywhere like when I first moved here.”

White said joining a local organization helped cut down on loneliness and removed some uncertainty in life, helping add a way to impact Sheridan in her free time.

Sheridan and its surrounding areas have plenty of activities and interests for people to become involved. White said outside of her college experience, Sheridan has the most diverse groups and activities than anywhere she has lived. White lived in communities bigger and smaller than Sheridan in West Virginia.

Sometimes the number of events available makes it difficult to find the time to attend them all, Reabold said.

“I remember from college learning the saying, ‘Sample the buffet.’ Just try everything and get involved with stuff,” Reabold said. “That is the easiest way to meet people and make the transition.”

Reabold participated in the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo in the snowboarding event a week after moving to Sheridan. The experience allowed him to meet a lot of people and build a social network quickly.

Sheridan is a welcoming place for newcomers, providing a variety of opportunities. New residents willing to venture out into the community will find like-minded people to aid in the transition.

New places

Casey Terrell came to Sheridan from Laramie a year and a half ago for his first job after law school with Crowley Fleck PLLP.

Terrell had been told it might be hard to get connected in Sheridan but started going right away to events like Third Thursdays and shows at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and started meeting people quickly. Sheridanites would ask his interests and point him toward groups that shared them, and he’s already begun doing the same thing for others.

“Sheridan, more so than any other place I’ve lived, the community members are great advocates for the things that are going on, so it helps you become aware,” Terrell said.

Terrell said he found a lot of things going on around town through social media. When there’s a summer show at a brewery with a food truck outside, he’ll hear about the event four or five different times from different entities.

“The breweries, both Luminous and Black Tooth come to mind as people who do a good job of pushing their stuff on social media, but overall the community does a great job of plugging in with one another,” Terrell said. “You know, I walk into Verdello’s to buy olive oil but then I see that they’re doing a class which is in conjunction with Hetty’s Pizza, so then I like and follow Hetty’s, and then Hetty’s is showing up at a gig that’s the Munsicks’ or something, and then it starts to get iterative.”

A significant source of personal and professional connection for Terrell was his involvement with Leadership Sheridan County, which has graduated 26 classes of professionals interested in learning about the community. The curriculum is largely discussion based with retreats to local businesses and organizations, and the program has grown to the point that they’ve had to limit class size.

While all of Leadership Sheridan County’s graduates remain involved as mentors for the next year’s class, Terrell was chosen as one of two co-chairs who will help coordinate the 2020 experience.

Terrell also became involved in the Sheridan-Johnson County Bar Association for additional professional connection and now serves as its current president.

Main Street events

Several popular events like Third Thursdays, Sheridan Farmers Markets and Christmas Stroll are hosted by the Downtown Sheridan Association and the Chamber of Commerce in coordination with other local organizations and businesses. DSA’s mission is to preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan, and Main Street events can be a perfect place to connect with others. A calendar of community activities open to the public can be found at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

Move

The Sheridan Recreation District runs sports leagues like softball, volleyball and basketball as well as aquatics and other events such as 5k runs and TrailFest in conjunction with the Sheridan Community Land Trust. The rec district operates in Thorne-Rider Park, Story Park, the Kendrick Pool and the Sheridan Community Softball Complex. League, event and facility schedules are available on its website.

In September, Black Mountain Soccer began its first season as a competitive adult soccer league at Thorne-Rider Park.

The Sheridan YMCA also has a soccer league among other adult sports leagues as well as boasting an aquatics center and multiple health and wellness classes.

For those interested in winter sports, the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area offers downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as occasional cross-country skiing and other winter events throughout the season. The resort, run by the nonprofit Antelope Butte Foundation, is now in its second season of operations after being closed for 15 years, with 90% of its terrain open, and plans for expansion.

The Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center became the home of more than free skate days and youth hockey practices this year. The rink is now the home of North American 3 Hockey League team, the Sheridan Hawks, who moved from Minnesota.

The NA3HL Hawks provide event opportunities for families during home games most weekends during the late fall and winter sports season, and they give back to the community by mentoring young hockey players and volunteering and working in the community.

Open skate hours remain an option for fun throughout the winter for families, too.

Learn

For those looking to continue their education formally, there’s Sheridan College, with online and part-time options in addition to the traditional full-time setting.

For those looking to learn outside the college environment, SAGE Community Arts regularly hosts art classes in various styles and mediums that can also be a great way to meet others. For those interested in earning CPR or similar certifications, Sheridan Memorial Hospital offers courses.

Glance

Corkboards still exist. Find plenty of flyers for local organizations and events pinned up at the entrances of coffee shops like Java Moon, Andi’s and Starbucks.

Search

If you’re still looking for things to do during the week or on the weekend, check out The Sheridan Press’ events page in print or calendar online, the Chamber of Commerce’s online community calendar or download the My Bighorns app, which tracks events in the area and provides a guide to local amenities.