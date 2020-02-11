SHERIDAN — Sheridan Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker confirmed Tuesday that fatbike and Nordic ski races scheduled to kick off the second-ever WYO Winter Rodeo have been canceled due to a lack of snow base at Kendrick Golf Course.

Parker told The Sheridan Press the snow pack on the course was not enough to run machines to create packed down courses for athletes wishing to participate in the first offering of fatbike and Nordic cross-country ski racing.

Luminous Brewhouse will still host the Paul Bogart concert Friday night and all events scheduled for Sunday — including sledding and a barbecue at the Trail End State Historic Site — will run as planned.

All skijoring and scheduled events for Feb. 21-22 will continue as planned.

