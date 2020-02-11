From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 19-year-old man was ticketed for assault and battery after hitting and kicking a 14-year-old girl Saturday night. The man claimed it was in self-defense.

The girl told officers that while she was at an apartment in the 2400 block of Dogwood Avenue, she got into an argument with the 19-year-old and pushed him, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.

The girl had swelling on her lips, nose and eyes, and one of her teeth was knocked out. She was drunk and admitted to drinking shots, but wouldn’t say where she got the alcohol. Officers went to the apartment and met with an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both of whom said they weren’t at the apartment when the alleged assault occurred. One of the men said he walked into the apartment and saw the girl lying on the ground bleeding.

A 13-year-old girl who was with the 14-year-old backed up the 14-year-old’s story. Police called the 19-year-old suspect, who agreed to meet with them.

He said he was sleeping in the apartment when the two girls came in, looking for the two other men who live there. He woke up and started arguing with the 14-year-old girl, Wasson said. She tried to punch him, he said, and in defense he punched her several times, then kicked her in the ribs when she was down. He had a small scratch on his face and a wound on his hand when he knocked the girl’s tooth out.