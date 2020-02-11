Pesticide application courses planned

SHERIDAN — Several trainings to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses are being offered across northeast Wyoming in February and March by the University of Wyoming Extension.

The four-hour training includes integrated pest management, how to properly read and understand the label, types and use of personal protective equipment and federal reporting requirements, said Jeff Edwards, extension pesticide training coordinator.

The training will also count for four hours of continuing education credits for commercial pesticide applicator license holders.

Applications will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses upon course completion.

Obtaining a private pesticide applicators license allows individuals to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides for private use.

Training located near Sheridan will be offered Wednesday in Buffalo and Sheridan. The Buffalo training will take place at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Public Library, located at 171 N. Adams Ave. The Sheridan training will begin at 5 p.m. in the Ag Watt Building, Room 131 at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way.

Additional trainings will be offered in Sheridan March 18 at 5 p.m. in the Ag Watt Building, Room 131 at Sheridan College. On March 19 at 1 p.m., a training will take place in Kaycee at Powder River Fire District’s Hall, 538 Sussex Lane.

There is no fee to attend the programs. Call the local county extension office at 307-674-2980 for additional information.

SC to host Alumnight at the Dome

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host Alumnight at the Dome on Wednesday during the men’s and women’s basketball games against Gillette College. The women’s game starts at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

During both games, graduates of Sheridan College can enter for the chance to win an all-inclusive night for two at Eatons’ Ranch, as well as various other prizes. The winners will be drawn during halftime of the men’s game and must be present to win. The 2020 inductees to the Sheridan College Athletic Hall of Fame will also be announced at that time.

“This is our third annual Alumnight at the Dome, and we are excited to continue the tradition of bringing all of our alumni together,” said Bobbi Mitzel, Sheridan College Foundation alumni relations and communications coordinator. “Whether you graduated last year or 30 years ago, we invite you to come be part of this special event.”

Basketball games are $5 for regular admission, $2 for students and seniors and free for children ages 5 and younger. The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

Science lecture to focus on ‘Fens of the Bighorn National Forest’

SHERIDAN — A lecture set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sheridan College will focus on fens of the Bighorn National Forest.

As part of ongoing forest planning activities, the Bighorn National Forest, with help from the Wyoming Natural Resource Database, began an effort in 2011 to better understand the abundance and distribution of fens on forest land. Fens are peat-forming wetlands that develop where a relatively constant supply of ground water creates stable hydrologic conditions, including constant water levels, moderated water temperatures and saturated plant rooting zones.

These conditions result in ecologic conditions that favor persistent plant communities.

Chris Williams, forest hydrologist for the Bighorn National Forest, will speak about the project work around fens.

The lecture will take place in the Mars Agriculture Center Room 201. It is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Tickets now available for ‘Ripcord’

SHERIDAN — Members of the Civic Theatre Guild will offer multiple performances of “Ripcord” again this week.

The play by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Heather Bujans tells the story of Abby, a cantankerous resident of Bristol Place Senior Living who is forced to share her quarters with a new arrival, Marilyn. Abby soon decides she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary.

Tickets for the show cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Shows are set for Feb. 13-16. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows will start at 2 p.m.

The performances will take place at Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.

Conversations in History set for Wednesday at The Hub

SHERIDAN — Casual Conversations in History will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at The Hub on Smith at 211 Smith St.

Historian Helen Laumann will give a presentation on Sheridan’s fires, floods and murders throughout history. The program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum.

For more information please call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.

Better Angels to show film in Buffalo

SHERIDAN — In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, which was Feb. 12, 1809, the documentary, “Better Angels: Reuniting America” will be shown at the Johnson County Library in Buffalo Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The one-hour documentary film by Emmy-winning director Jim Brown shows how the growing nationwide bipartisan movement dedicated to helping Americans heal the political divide through constructive conversations began after the 2016 election.

The documentary shows eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving though exercises that start from initial skepticism and grows to more profound understanding and empathy for each other.

“You’ll get an inside look at how a Democratic voter went from threatening to cut off relationships with Trump voters to becoming dear friends with one — and how a Republican voter moved from disdaining progressives to taking co-leadership with one in a movement that now spans the country,” according to the film’s website.

The organization’s name was inspired by the Abraham Lincoln quote: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

There will be light snacks and a question and answer session with Better Angels volunteers after the show. Johnson County Library is located at 171 N. Adams Ave. in Buffalo. For more information see better-angels.org, or to host a screening, contact Kris Korfanta at kkorfanta@better-angels.org.