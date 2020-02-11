SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Theater and Dance Department will present “The Glass Menagerie” in the Mars Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Feb. 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee showing on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

“The Glass Menagerie” is one of the most celebrated plays by beloved playwright Tennessee Williams. Williams based most of the play upon his real-life experiences living with his family in a tenement in St. Louis during the Great Depression. According to theater instructor and director Aaron Odom, the play has increased Sheridan College theater students’ versatility as actors.

“I’m quite impressed with our cast,” Odom said. “I’ve worked with all but one of these actors in prior productions, but each one of them is being particularly challenged by the underlying complexity beneath this play’s provincial façade.”

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, veterans and active military and $5 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.