Local graduates from WGU

SHERIDAN — Ann Talmadge of Sheridan has earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Western Governors University.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

Locals earn spots on dean’s list

SHERIDAN — Two local students earned academic recognition from The University of Alabama for the fall 2019 semester.

A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

William Craft of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama dean’s list for fall 2019. Taylor Jean Greig of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama president’s list for fall 2019.

Rocky Mountain College announces fall dean’s list

SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain College recently announced the 2019 fall semester dean’s list which includes students who maintained a 3.60 to 3.99 GPA.

High honors students who maintained a 4.0 GPA were also recognized.

Local students on the list include Bailey Bard of Big Horn, who earned high honors; Nolan McCafferty, of Sheridan, who earned high honors; and Colton Williams of Sheridan.

Dickinson State notes high-achieving students

SHERIDAN — At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State University recognizes those students named to the dean’s list. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher.

Local students who earned a spot on the list were Andrew Boedecker and Gabriela Reyes of Sheridan.

Central Wyoming College releases president’s, dean’s lists

SHERIDAN — The 2019 fall semester grades have been computed and more than 200 students have earned the honor of appearing on the president’s and the dean’s list at Central Wyoming College.

The 2019 dean’s list honorees are full-time students (taking a minimum of 12.0 college-level credit hours) who have earned a 3.5-3.99 GPA. Shaylee Adamson of Arvada earned a spot on the list.