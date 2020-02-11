SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming announced its Volunteer of the Year Award recipient for 2019. The award will be presented to the Baker family at Big Horn School March 11 during the school’s monthly celebration assembly. The family members will be recognized for their contributions to the Ram Harvest garden at Big Horn School.

Rooted in Wyoming created the annual award to recognize people in the community who demonstrate commitment, dedication and exceptional volunteer service toward the nonprofit organization’s mission of building school and community gardens.

“Volunteers play a vital role in moving each garden project forward,” said Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Lise Foy. “The Ram Harvest garden was one of our organizations’ first partner projects. The volunteer force that has come together to build that garden and to maintain it each season is truly amazing. Kudos to this group for their hard work!”

Brothers Garrett, Chase and Sawyer, assisted by parents Lance and Texie, and sister Teeka, completed three Eagle Scout projects in the garden over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The projects entailed assembly of the grape teepee, mobile stools for use in the teepee and other areas, construction of a table and benches for teaching, the addition of eight hoop houses over the raised beds for season extension and installation of an automatic watering system.

“Beyond those projects, the family checked in on the watering system and made adjustments throughout the summer as needed for timing and positioning of all the hoses and sprinklers. They also help with weeding the garden and managing the hoop houses as seasons change,” Foy said. “Each young man expressed that they learned important life skills through the projects like perseverance, hard work and goal setting.”

Garrett, Chase and Sawyer said in their final project presentations they chose to do the Eagle Scout projects for Rooted in Wyoming “because the organization has been actively establishing gardens in the Sheridan area at local schools to help teach students about agriculture, gardening, growing crops and harvesting for consumption. And, because we were able to contribute to the establishment of the garden located at our school, in Big Horn.”

Rooted in Wyoming has helped establish seven successful garden programs in Sheridan County since 2016. The organization received its nonprofit determination in December, after operating as a special project of the Wyoming Community Foundation for three years.