SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• EMS call, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:19 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 8:11 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 600 block Marion Street, 8:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday — Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday — Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday — Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Motorist assist, West Colorado Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Urinating in public, Grinnell Plaza, 1:15 a.m.

• DUI, South Custer Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heald Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 9:26 a.m.

• Careless driver, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Whitney Way, 11:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Jefferson Street, 2:21 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Snow removal, Pheasant Draw Road, 2:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, no location reported, 3:35 p.m.

• Alarm, Double Eagle Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Papago Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Brooks Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Brooks Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Brooks Street, 10:46 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 11:20 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 11:33 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, East Works Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Accident, Idaho Avenue, 10:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Maxine Place, 10:59 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, Kittering Road, 11:13 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 12:14 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Barking dog, Delphi Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Found property, West 14th Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Ash Avenue, 6:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Family dispute, West Loucks Street, 8:08 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:50

• Criminal entry, Dunnuck Street, 10:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 12:37 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 1:58 a.m.

• DUI, West Burkitt Street, 1:35 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 2:22 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 3:18 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Brundage Lane, 7:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Loucks Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kentucky Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Dog violation, West Brundage Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, Kendrick Park, 2:46 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sumner Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, Big Horn Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 4:49 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.

• DUI, Canfield Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Thurmond Street, 11:34 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound and River Road, Dayton, 2:34 p.m.

• Motorist assist, H Street and Gillette Street, Ranchester, 3:33 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Highway 335, 4:37 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Barton Road, Arvada, 5:22 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 332, 6:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, Montana, 7:07

• Welfare check, Stevens Avenue, 7:58 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 12:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Maxine Place, 10:59 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Kittering Road and Skeels Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 a.m.

• Elude/flee, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 1:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue and Paradise Park, 8:27 p.m.

Sunday

• Fight, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 1:59 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 9, 7:57 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 19, Ranchester, 4:53 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• James J. Lunbeck, 52, Story, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Abe Olivas, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Levi D. Rockafellow, 35, Sheridan, DUI, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Gini M. Demontiney, 36, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting, district court, arrested by SPD

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 30, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting, district court, arrested by SPD

• Michael N. Demontiney, 35, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting, driving under suspension and eluding an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brenton A. Destefano, 36, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher A. Fuentes, 38, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edwin J. Rios Vasquez, 32, Buffalo, no valid driver’s license, DUI, unlawful use of driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Veronica J. Ruiz, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Anthony J. Simmons, 45, Sheridan, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 20

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56