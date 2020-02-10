Auditions set for coproduction

SHERIDAN — Auditions for the co-production production of “Into the Woods” are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Those planning to audition should be prepared to sing music selections from the show, improvise and dance. Audition forms are available at forms.gle/SCSJpboVuJhZpNLH8.

The annual co-production is a show put on by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and the Civic Theatre Guild. The show will be on stage May 15-17 and May 22-24.

For additional information, contact Erin Kranz at erin.kranz29@gmail.com.

The auditions will take place at the WYO, located at 42 N. Main St.

Library organizes card-making session

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free Valentine’s Day card-making program for all ages.

On Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., patrons of all ages are invited to join library staff in the Inner Circle to make Valentine’s Day cards for friends and loved ones.

No registration is necessary for this program and participants are welcome to drop in anytime between 4-6 p.m. The library will provide scrapbooking paper, stickers and washi tape to create unique cards.

This program is free and all supplies are provided. However, we do ask that anyone younger than the age of 9 who attends brings an adult helper.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

WAS meeting rescheduled for this week

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet Thursday at the Holiday Inn. The meeting was originally planned for last week, but was rescheduled due to weather.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the speaker beginning at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join for dinner, the presentation or both.

This event is free and open to the public.

The speaker this month is HB Puckett, who will offer a presentation on Native American code talkers. The U.S. Marine Corps enlisted Navajo soldiers as code talkers for secure tactical communications in World War II’s Pacific Theater. This subject has been popular in both print and film. What is lesser known, is that more than 30 Native American languages, including several from Northern Plains tribes, were used in a similar fashion by our armed forces in both world wars.

Puckett’s program will provide an overview of how code talkers were recruited, trained and employed, and the contributions of their unbreakable communications in battle.

Puckett received his bachelor’s in history from the University of Tulsa in 1976. Puckett is also a retired Navy intelligence officer and aerospace and defense engineer.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Chamber luncheon to honor local businesses

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce staff will announce the winners of the 2019 Awards of Excellence at the organization’s monthly luncheon Wednesday.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

This luncheon is typically well-attended, so organizer encourage RSVPs, which may be made through the Chamber’s website or by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485, emailing info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org or visiting the Chamber office at 24 S. Main St.

Nominations for the awards were submitted by members of the Chamber and the general public. The nominations then went before the Chamber’s Awards Committee, who compiled the final slate of nominees. Voting to determine the winners was done by the membership via online ballot. The recipients will be announced at the lunch.

The luncheon is open to everyone, and cost is $17 per person, which includes the program and lunch buffet. Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.