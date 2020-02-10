SHERIDAN — In honor of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, which was Feb. 12, 1809, the documentary, “Better Angels: Reuniting America” will be shown at the Johnson County Library in Buffalo Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The one-hour documentary film by Emmy-winning director Jim Brown shows how the growing nationwide bipartisan movement dedicated to helping Americans heal the political divide through constructive conversations began after the 2016 election. The documentary shows eight Democratic-leaning voters and seven Republican-leaning voters moving though exercises that start from initial skepticism and grows to more profound understanding and empathy for each other.

“You’ll get an inside look at how a Democratic voter went from threatening to cut off relationships with Trump voters to becoming dear friends with one — and how a Republican voter moved from disdaining progressives to taking co-leadership with one in a movement that now spans the country,” according to the film’s website. The organization’s name was inspired by the Abraham Lincoln quote: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

There will be light snacks and a question and answer session with Better Angels volunteers after the show. Johnson County Library is located at 171 N. Adams Ave. in Buffalo. For more information see better-angels.org, or to host a screening, contact Kris Korfanta at kkorfanta@better-angels.org.