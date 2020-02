RANCHESTER — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson along with Cpls. Doug Sanders and Devereaux Johnson have organized a community outreach session for Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Ranchester.

The event will take place at the Ranchester Town Hall and will allow Tongue River Valley residents to ask questions regarding law enforcement services in the area. In addition, the sheriff’s office representatives will share their 2019 annual report.

Ranchester Town Hall is located at 145 Coffeen St.