SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan officials have started exploring the possibility of updating the policy regarding snow removal contractors and private snow removal.

A forum regarding the policy has been rescheduled for Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, after being canceled last week due to weather. All snow removal contract companies are invited to attend to provide input in setting guidelines to regulate snow removal procedures. According to the event notice, city staff hopes the process will help delineate professional snow removal from the private citizen, as well as establish guidelines to ensure public safety and address liability.

The forum will take place at the city service center, located at 1148 KROE Lane.