SHERIDAN — At the 100th annual convention of the Wyoming Engineering Society held in Cheyenne Feb. 5-6, Dave Engels of Sheridan received the President’s Outstanding Engineer Award.

The award was presented to Engels by outgoing President Murray Schroeder of Laramie; it is bestowed upon a member of the WES each year to recognize contributions to the engineering industry, professional organizations including the WES and community.

“Dave’s down to earth good nature and solid family focus made the selection a no-brainer,” Schroeder said.”

During the ceremony, held during the conference’s closing reception, Engels’ son Jackson shared a family gut buster about the impending passing of the family dog, and Dave himself delivered a snippet of his stand-up comedy about his mother.

Engels is a graduate of University of Colorado, Boulder and earned a degree in civil engineering. His career has spanned the state of Wyoming including entry level engineering work at the Laramie River Power station, leading the Casper board of Public Utilities, managing the Sheridan Area Water System and, for past 21 years, leading the work at EnTech Inc. in Sheridan. Schroeder concluded his remarks noting that the organization looks forward to Engels’ continuing contributions to WES.

The Wyoming Engineering Society was founded in 1918 and is an association of individuals dedicated to promoting the prestige of the engineering profession, standardize engineering practice, and facilitate cooperation while promoting fellowship among members.