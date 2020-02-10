SHERIDAN — The second-ever Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo activities will kick off Friday.

Registration for fat bike and Nordic races will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at Luminous Brewhouse, which will also host a concert with Paul Bogart that night. Luminous is located at 504 Broadway St.

The races will then begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Kendrick Golf Course. The ski races kick off at 10 a.m. and the fat bike races will start at 1 p.m. There is a $25 entry fee for each racer.

Then, on Sunday, a family sledding and barbecue event organized by the Sheridan Community Land Trust will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trail End State Historic Site.

Following Sunday’s events, Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo events will take a break until the weekend of Feb. 21. For more information and a full schedule, see wyowinterrodeo.org.

