SHERIDAN — Kelly Gooch and the leadership team at Rehabilitation Enterprises of Northeastern Wyoming have small plans. Well, they have big plans for a smaller space.

That’s why the local nonprofit, with a mission to serve individuals with disabilities and their families, has put its current campus up for sale.

“The building has outgrown us,” Gooch said, noting that the campus has three buildings, but the staff and clients currently only use one.

Kim Lanners, the nonprofit’s human resources manager, also noted that of the facility’s 28 or so offices, only about 12 are currently in use. That means the nonprofit is paying for a lot of utilities and square footage it doesn’t need.

So, Gooch said, the team seeks to reduce the size of its facilities from nearly 17,000 square feet to less than 5,000 square feet.

In doing so, he said, the nonprofit will reduce costs and position itself to tackle ongoing challenges and take advantage of new opportunities.

“We always say we want to meet the challenges of the things we cannot control,” Gooch said. “This gives us the flexibility to respond.”

As legislators gather in Cheyenne to begin the 2020 budget session, Gooch noted that reimbursements for clients have continued to dwindle. He cited one example of a client for whom RENEW used to received $200,000 per year to serve; now, the nonprofit receives less than $100,000 to provide services to the same client.

“That sounds like a lot of money,” Gooch said, “but when you look at the kinds of services these participants need, it’s not.”

The number of clients RENEW serves has also dwindled. The nonprofit used to work with closer to 60 individuals, but now works with around 40. Some clients have aged out of the services provided, while others have moved or passed away.

In addition, Lanners and Gooch said they’ve made every effort to integrate their clients into the community both for work and other activities. As their client base changes, RENEW staff members hope to create a more home-like facility for those they serve. They’d like to integrate a full kitchen to allow for the teaching of more life skills that will allow clients to live independently.

As they speak about what their new facility should include, clients and staff also will look for sensory items, a day-service built to fit client needs, media rooms, quiet spaces and more.

After taking care of the individuals and families they serve, though, Gooch has bigger aspirations too.

“We want to inspire,” he said.

RENEW has been in the community since 1972 and in its current facility for approximately 20 years. Gooch came on as CEO in 2018, though he had been connected to RENEW in other ways since 2004. Making a big shift, like finding a new physical home and adopting a new strategic plan can challenge organizations of all sizes.

“We want people to say, ‘Look at what they’re doing,’” Gooch said. “We want them to notice who we do things, do business, and how we do that ethically.”

For now, though, Gooch and Lanners will settle for folks knowing that they’re going places. They’re hoping to find a facility that reflects their future of getting smaller regarding building size, so they can get larger with the services they provide.

The nonprofit’s leadership hopes to sell the building in the next several months and find a new home for their work continue for years to come.