SHERIDAN — A year after tax preparation specialists integrated new tax laws from the Trump Administration, families with children seem to be receiving more cash from their tax returns. Other than that, business is usual for most taxpayers.

“With the child tax credit being what it is, parents with children seem to be getting a little bit more than what they had in 2017,” Sheridan H&R Block franchisee Barbara Hodgson said.

Hodgson said with the earned income credit and child tax credit filers, the IRS does not process those returns until Feb. 15, so it takes a little bit longer for them to receive their tax returns.

A taxpayer filing as a single with no dependents or other items to prove often receive their returns within a week’s time.

Last year around tax time, though, several media outlets reported a slight decline or even first-time payers into the government tax system after filing.

NPR’s Daniella Cheslow reported Feb. 14, 2019, that refunds were lower than taxpayers expected and the IRS recorded average refunds down by 8% during the same time last year.

Withholdings play a part in that, which Hodgson said has been a point of explanation for her business. In the 2020 filing, it seems those changes may become even more lengthy or confusing.

“There will be some changes with withholding in 2020 so we’re trying to make sure that our clients know they need to watch their pay stubs to make sure that they’re still taking out as much as they did in the past, especially if they want a refund,” Hodgson said.

The new W4 sheets have presented confusion to Hodgson’s clients, and she expressed a dislike for the new four-page forms, too.

“We’ve just been trying to tell everyone to mark ‘married’ or ‘single,’ and if married couples want to have a little bit more taxes taken out to withhold at a single rate, then that way they’ll take out a little bit more.”

The idea of a large tax return seems appealing to most, Hodgson said, but a minority of taxpayers stick to the mindset of, “Less is more.”

“There are some people, and it’s a small minority, that try to make sure they have more money during the year so the government doesn’t have it,” Hodgson said. “I think what a lot of people want to make sure, and especially families, they like to have that big refund at the end of the year. I would say only maybe about 5% of the population tries to get down to a zero on their tax return.”

The majority mindset of taxpayers anticipating a larger refund is reflected in the way Hodgson encourages clients to file.

Outside of a direct focus on the return itself, filing documents can be confusing to compile. Most taxpayers do not itemize deductions under Trump’s new tax law because the standard deduction rises too high for most. The standard deduction for a married couple is $24,400, while for singles it sits at $12,200.

“Not a whole lot of single people have mortgages over that much,” Hodgson said.

Hodgson also said the IRS no longer allows non-reimbursed employee expenses, which has been a point of confusion for filers.

“A lot of people still think they can take that off of expenses for traveling for their employers and they can’t,” Hodgson said.

Following the drop of required health care in the U.S., filers often forget paperwork under the Affordable Care Act that prove subsidies received for health insurance premiums under the act. The form, 1095-A, proves that additional income for a tax return.

Statistics relaying 2020 tax return numbers through the IRS will not be available likely until November 2020 for February 2020 filings, but tax preparation specialists are not expecting drastic changes from last year’s filings.