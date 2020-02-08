SHERIDAN — On a frigid winter night, many outdoor enthusiasts dream of spending a day on the river, fly rod in hand, with the bright, warm sun shining down. For Joey’s Fly-Fishing Foundation students, a dark, February night under snowfall is the perfect time to construct their tools, hone their skills and learn from mentors.

Savannah Schaffer, 24, built the fourth fly rod ever at Joey’s and has been connected with the foundation since age 10, when the program was still in its infancy. As a young girl, she battled with post-traumatic stress disorder due to family trauma.

Schaffer said she gained a positive outlook through fly-fishing that allowed her to focus on something other than what caused her emotional pain. Once she established a personal connection with the organization and with fly-fishing, she continued to contribute to the foundation as a mentor and guide.

Joey’s paid for Schaffer’s books in college and the foundation was often her first stop before visiting her grandparents during a visit home from school, founder Joey Puettman said.

“[It helped me] in a very constructive and creative way,” Schaffer said. “Instead of being curled up emotionally and not dealing with it.”

Puettman said he has welcomed some students into his foundation that don’t have family heirlooms or skills they can pass onto future generations, until they finish building their own fly rod. Some students come out of the foster system and after 10 years, their fly rod from Joey’s is a reminder they always have somewhere to return for support, he said.

Puettman’s overall goal with at-risk youth is to help them cultivate self-awareness and feel supported. When each student signs their fly rod, they take ownership of an accomplishment that’s wholly their own.

“They’re artistically expressing themselves through the color of their blanks, the shaping of their handles, the uniqueness of their reel seats and right down to their thread color wraps,” Puettman said. “There is no rod that has come out of here the same.”

Mentoring is a reciprocal learning relationship grounded in respect, Schaffer said. After absorbing the basics of fly-fishing and rod building, there is always more to learn from other mentors, guides and students. Recognizing and respecting where each person is rooted emotionally and skill-wise is a crucial part of being a strong mentor, she said. She enjoys the trial and error process of building flies and rods.

“Heck, Joey is still learning,” Schaffer said.

As a “former” visual artist and current construction management student at Sheridan College, she feels a strong connection to rod building as an art form. Schaffer said after spending some time reflecting on how fly-fishing provided a therapeutic outlet in her own life, she knew there was potential to help others in similar situations to her own — ensuring a successful future requires focusing on the present with children, she said.

Puettman said he is thrilled Schaffer is returning to the foundation as a program coordinator, bringing expertise and acute attention to detail with her approach to mentorship. Schaffer has been signing Joey’s nationally-sold, high-end custom rods since junior high because of her spectacular handwriting, he said.

“I want her to be around my youth to say, ‘Hey, I made it,’” Puettman said.

As the foundation grows, Schaffer said she hopes it attracts more students who are “all in” with fly-fishing. Joey’s isn’t a babysitting service. There are many casual ways students can discover the sport but Schaffer would like to see programs “zoom in” on students dedicated to the sport and lifestyle.

Puettman said he is encouraged by partners and students like Schaffer, who have been a part of the foundation’s journey since Puettman began at age 24 with $5 in his pocket, and are supporting the organization’s Main Street expansion today. One major factor to pushing for the organization’s expansion in a new building: the stairs. Twenty-seven stairs lead up to the Joey’s current location on Main Street — barring demographics of people Puettman would like to bring into his world of mentoring and fly-fishing, including seniors, veterans in wheelchairs and disabled youth, he said.

Puettman said he is grateful to witness how he helped plant the seed for mentorship that Schaffer continues to cultivate every day. He is attempting to build a community that children want to stay in or return to, by providing a physical place and activity that can be shared with family in all directions, Puettman said. He is undaunted by the fact that his approach might be considered corny — he wants to instill love and passion for fly-fishing in students who need it most.

“A child needs to hear ‘good job,’” Puettman said.

Still, everyone in a family has to “buy in” to the activity, he said. When a new student comes into Joey’s, Puettman looks for interest and engagement up front. If it’s the right activity for the student, fly-fishing and rod building can be healing, and a way to break down generational gaps between families who haven’t found an activity to do together, he said.

Of her 14 years of fly-fishing memories, Schaffer’s first Wyoming Cutt Slam stands out. In 2009, she was the first girl to complete the challenge through Joey’s. The sense of relief when she finally caught all four species of fish was special but she truly valued the connection she established with a fly-fishing culture — exploring the state through the sport and sharing in the challenge with people who love the sport as much as she does. Appreciating and respecting nature is at the heart of fly-fishing, Schaffer said.

In the coming months while he focuses on the Main Street expansion, Puettman said he is filling in “missing links” and sharpening up the business to support his deeply-rooted mission.

“I bit off a little bit more than I can chew but I love it,” Puettman said.