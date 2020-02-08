By Sierra Needles

BIG HORN — With lots of work and behind the scenes action, students, art teachers and museum curators are ready to show fifth-grade student artwork at The Brinton Museum for the annual All Schools Fifth-Grade Art Show. The exhibit opened Friday for patrons.

Students spend months creating art in hopes of being selected for the art show.

The Brinton Museum first sends an invitation to the art teacher inviting students to participate. Fifth-graders are told about the show around Christmas, giving them time to select a piece of their artwork and fill out the two-question application.

Students express why they want to show their artwork and describe the piece they want to enter. With a parent’s signature and the two questions answered, students submit their application and await the decision.

If The Brinton selects a student, the student then chooses a piece he or she hopes to show. Sheridan County School District 2 art teacher Marty Smith said she encourages students to select their own artwork but she will help when necessary.

The Brinton Museum allows up to 20 pieces to be submitted from each school with a total number of pieces ranging from 160-180.

Once the artwork is selected, art teachers mat the pieces and take them to the museum and begin the process of reaching out to the families and advertising the show to other schools.

Art teachers are asked to have all artwork submitted the Monday before the exhibit opens, allowing enough time for museum employees to set up the show. Nine schools from northern Wyoming and southern Montana participate.

After teachers submit artwork to staff at The Brinton, curators prepare the gallery space by hanging art in a professional manner. Even with art teachers doing all of the matting for the artwork, the process of setting up at the museum still takes four days, said Barb McNab, curator of exhibitions and museum education at The Brinton.

While the show is not competitive for students participating, the experience allows the students to learn at a young age how art museums operate.

“We’ve always appreciated the opportunity to do it [the art show] because it really brings in an element to art education that we can’t always provide,” Smith said.

“We show the work in the hallway and we have tried having art shows in the district, but this seems to really be something special for kids and it completes that cycle of ideation, coming up with the idea and then making the work and then showing it, which is the joy of it.”

Smith said the process is equally important to the product for student learning.

“Like their work in our art studios, it is as much about the process as it is the product,” Smith said.